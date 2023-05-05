Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

MPC stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.