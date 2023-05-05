Marie Myers Sells 4,165 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

