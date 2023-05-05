Mark J. Erceg Acquires 9,515 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NWL opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

