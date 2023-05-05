Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Shares Down 0.6%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.08). Approximately 22,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 41,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £88.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,883.33.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

