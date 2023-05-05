Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.