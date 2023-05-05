Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Oscar Fanjul Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oscar Fanjul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

