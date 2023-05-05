Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. 3,827,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

