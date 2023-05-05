Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $52.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,954 shares of company stock worth $14,642,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 615.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Masco by 34.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.