Mask Network Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00015264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $328.17 million and $34.74 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

