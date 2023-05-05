Mask Network Price Tops $4.46 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $331.01 million and $37.77 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00015129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

