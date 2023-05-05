Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $973,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,759,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.69. 475,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.05. The firm has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

