Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

