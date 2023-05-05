Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Match Group stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Match Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $400,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

