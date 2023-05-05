Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.68. Materion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.
Materion Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.52. 92,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,438. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Materion by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
