Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.68. Materion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Materion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.52. 92,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,438. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Materion by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Further Reading

