Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

MMS traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $80.50. 474,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

