McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.