McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 218,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,265. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99.

Insider Activity

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.