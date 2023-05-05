McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 220,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

