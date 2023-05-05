McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $190.44 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

