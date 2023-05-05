McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.