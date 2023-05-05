Medica Group (LON:MGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $215.00

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 998448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.67).

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Medica Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.34) price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.95. The firm has a market cap of £261.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5,337.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

