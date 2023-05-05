MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,213.38 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,065.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

