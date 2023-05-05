Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells $8,752,839.08 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,165,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 234,676 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.5% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

