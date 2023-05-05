Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,080 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,457,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after buying an additional 1,901,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,769. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

