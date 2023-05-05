Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Trading Down 5.2%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,395.21 and last traded at $1,398.88. 22,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 91,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,475.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,496.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,458.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

