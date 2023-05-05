MGP Ingredients, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,714,607. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

