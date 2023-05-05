Micromobility.com (MCOM) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Micromobility.com to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Micromobility.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 781 4742 10124 256 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Micromobility.com’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -39.08% -147.87% -3.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Micromobility.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million -0.01 Micromobility.com Competitors $8.23 billion $48.96 million -17.26

Micromobility.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micromobility.com rivals beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Micromobility.com Company Profile

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

