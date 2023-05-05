MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.25. Approximately 256,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 296,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 437.59% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Articles

