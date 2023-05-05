Millington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,836 Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Global X MSCI Norway ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NORW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 2,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,282. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

