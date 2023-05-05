Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 559,795 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.54. 406,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

