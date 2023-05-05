Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $137.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,630. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

