Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ennis by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ennis in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EBF traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,619. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

