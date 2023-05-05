Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,999,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance
BATS XTJL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
