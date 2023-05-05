Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,400 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after buying an additional 196,604 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 631,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 652,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.76. 32,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.