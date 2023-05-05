Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $761-782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.80 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MIR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 1,412,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,783. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,485,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.