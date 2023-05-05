Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.94 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,037. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,643 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.