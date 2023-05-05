Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.96 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. 2,656,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.35. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

