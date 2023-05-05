Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.35. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

