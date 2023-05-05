ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MODV. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MODV traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294,108 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

