Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.