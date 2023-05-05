Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $95,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.