Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

