Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

