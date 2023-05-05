Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,146,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

