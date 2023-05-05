Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

