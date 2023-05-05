Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOS. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 1,218,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Mosaic has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 232,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.