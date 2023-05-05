Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MLI opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,166 shares of company stock worth $4,310,874. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

