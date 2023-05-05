Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.60.

MUSA opened at $281.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.14. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy USA by 187.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

