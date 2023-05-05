Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.22. Natera has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,264. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

