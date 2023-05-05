National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.44.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of C$689.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.33 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

